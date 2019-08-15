UrduPoint.com
Modi's Hegemonic Policies On IoK Expose Secular Face Of India: Firdous Ashiq Awan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday told a seminar that the hegemonic policies of Modi government and the worst human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir had exposed the real face of so-called secular India.

The special assistant all the way came from Islamabad to Peshawar for addressing the seminar organized by the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) to observe India's independence day as 'black day' for expressing solidarity with the IoK people, who have been under curfew for the last 12 days facing immense problems, including acute shortage of foods, medicines and other basic amenities of life.

Dr Firdous said the inhuman treatment being meted to the besieged innocent Kashmirs in the held valley by the Indian occupation forces made the elements repent opposing the Two Nation Theory and backing a united India at the time of creation of Pakistan.

She said scrapping of Article 370 of Indian constitution had exposed nefarious designs of Narendra Modi against the Kashmiris. His government's unlawful decisions regarding the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) had proved that there was no room for minorities in India, she added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah, Kashmiri leadership, politicians, civil society representatives human rights activists, journalists and lawyers attended the seminar.

Dr Firdous said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who presented himself like a superman in the region in today's address, seemed to be living in a fool's paradise as Pakistan was fully capable to defend its territorial boundaries and sovereignty against any misadventure by him.

She said the entire Pakistani nation stood behind the valiant security forces and was ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with them in case a war was imposed on the country.

She said Pakistanis were a resilient nation, who fought their enemy with strong faith in the Almighty and did not rely on the strength of weapons. Pakistan had defeated terrorism by giving matchless sacrifices of both civilians and military personnel, and established the government's writ in all restive areas in a short time, she added.

Dr Firdous said holding of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting after five decades on the Kashmir issue was a diplomatic victory of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for which credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Russia had also supported Pakistan's stance as the civilized world was now taking notice of Modi's illegal and unilateral steps to change the special autonomous status of the IoK, she added.

She said the forthcoming UNSC meeting on the Kashmir issue was actually India's defeat negating its longstanding claim of terming it its internal matter.

