PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Front, Syed Adullah Gillani has said that the hegemonic policies adopted by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has put the peace of South Asia at stake.

Recording his comments regarding observance of Kashmir Black Day on October 27, Syed Abdullah Gillani said the brutal repression and inhuman acts by occupational forces on innocent Kashmiries will cause a strong reaction from the oppressed.

J&K leader reiterated his resolve of observing Black Day on Wednesday to strongly condemn India's annexation of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed the need for bringing into light the miseries of Kashmir brethren who are under illegal detention for the last two years when fascist Modi government abolished special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through unlawfully revoking of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

The whole history of Kashmir since 1947 is full of sacrifices, oppression, mass killing, brutal torture by Indian forces.

He said such atrocities would fail to suppress the determination of Kashmiri brethren who are struggling for attainment of self determination from Indian occupation.

Support to the struggle of Kashmiris for their just right of self-determination will also continue by the world community who realize gravity of the situation.

Syed Abdullah Gillani also praised Prime Minister, Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir cause in a unique and impressive way at international forum, diverting the attention of world community towards the plight of Kashmiris.

The speeches made by Prime Minister, Imran Khan at different forums of global importance and removed the misconceptions created due to Indian propaganda about the struggle of Kashmiris, fighting for their just right.

He said Pakistan always stood firm with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

It merits a mention here that like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day will also be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow (Wednesday).

People of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including the seven merged tribal districts and Kashmiris have planned big protest rallies, walks and seminars to denounce an illegal occupation of the held valley by India.