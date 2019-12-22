(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindutva and RSS agenda was dragging South Asian region into a dangerous zone.

Controversial laws introduced by N.

Modi against the minorities, particularly Muslims, had spread fire across the Indian states, he stated while talking to media persons.

The so-called secular state slogan of India had badly exposed before the world, so was the barbarism and hooliganism being committed by its forces across Asam and Kashmir.

The minister said India would have to face a befitting response in case of any misadventure along the border or Line of Control, adding valiant Armed forces of Pakistan were fully vigilant in that regard.