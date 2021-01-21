ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The India's nationalist Hindutva regime after unleashing unprecedented human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and persecuting minorities had exposed the tattered face of her so-called democracy.

The International media reports had reported that the Modi government had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Tandav, an online Amazon web series being aired on Netflix that was accused of damaging religious Hindu sentiments and allegedly using foul language in portraying the character of the Prime Minister.

The main characters of the film were Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia whereas Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of freedom slogans being chanted in the films, the reports claimed.

"India's film industry is under the cloud of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s. The real face of Shining India has been exposed." In consequence to the hard hitting and sarcastic dialogues of the web series filmmakers and actors were forced to apologize.

The FIR was filed on the ground that the religious sentiments of Hindus were hurt in the film. However in fact, the FIR was lodged after the film was found in tandem with the slogans of independence being raised by freedom fighters in IIOJK and included dialogues and sketches on the style of protest of the farmers' movement in India. The film's organizers were forced to issue an unconditional apology on the film.

In a similar incident, comedian Munawar Faruqi was arrested for an unsolved crime.

Munawar Faruqi was booked in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2021 in connection with a dialogue supposedly against Hindus in a stage play.

The show had not even started when Munawar Farooqi was abducted by angry Hindu extremist mob led by Eklavya Gaur, the son of a BJP Member of the Parliament.

Eklavya was the chief of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan. The enraged mob handed over Munawar Faruqi to the police. Despite the Police had admitted that Munawar Faruqi was innocent rather lodged an FIR against Faruqi and held him incommunicado for 18 days.

Indian courts were now being pressured to send Munawar Faruqi to jail.

The media reports had alleged that India's police and judicial system was not only at the forefront of Hindutva propaganda rather was completely under the control of the BJP. "Are religious sentiments only for Hindus? Is India only for Hindus?," the reports questioned.

The UK Parliament had recently stated that the BJP-led government strangled all other minorities by curbing their fundamental rights. "Be it the Golden Temple or the Babri Masjid, the religious rites of the Sikhs or the religious freedom of the Muslims all have been alienated by the incumbent India government," it added.

The global media outlets were repeatedly raising this question that is this the real face of India. Now Bollywood, it's soft image, was also a target of Hindutva that India was once proud of as its soft image.

The Indian society, its customs and now culture were in grave danger as after the media, culture was now under the control of the Modi government to promote it's motives and bleak interests.