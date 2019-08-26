Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, reiterating Pakistan's complete support to eight million Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for their indigenous struggle for their fundamental rights and self-determination, observed that Modi had committed a huge and historical blunder, providing a historic opportunity for Kashmiris to get freedom from the illegal Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, reiterating Pakistan 's complete support to eight million Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for their indigenous struggle for their fundamental rights and self-determination, observed that Modi had committed a huge and historical blunder, providing a historic opportunity for Kashmiris to get freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

In his televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the whole Pakistani nation and its government would go to the last extent to support the oppressed Kashmiris.

"We will go to every extent ... will stand with the Kashmiris till the last breath," he said, adding "I ask every Pakistani to come out of their homes, offices, workplaces every week for half an hour and on the upcoming Friday from 1200 hours to 1230 hours, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir." He again warned that if India resorted to aggression, it would have far-reaching impacts on the entire world as the both countries possessed nuclear arms.

He said Pakistan's Kashmir policy was at a decisive point and he had apprised the world leaders about the plight of the 80 million Kashmiri people in the IoJ&K.

Imran Khan's speech came as the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir endured 22nd day of detention in their homes, without any access to food, medicines, communication facilities. India unilaterally changed the status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 that guaranteed special rights to the people of the Muslim-majority region.

Taking the nation in confidence, the prime minister said his government came into power with the pledge to have good relations with all its neighbours as it believed that better ties were vital for uplifting their people from poverty, unemployment and to address shared issues of climate change and environment. But every peace move taken by Pakistan, was frustrated by India with leveling of unfounded allegations.

After the Pulwama incident and Indian moves to get Pakistan blacklisted through Financial Action Task Force (FATF), his government had decided not to hold any further dialogue with India, he added.

"I will take the world leaders in confidence and apprise them of the situation in Kashmir," Imran Khan said as he mentioned his forthcoming address to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at New York.

Imran Khan spoke at length of the racist ideology of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) that was the core reason behind the current state of things in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan took the issue to the international fora and the United Nations Security Council for the first time, since 1965.

The world came to know of the horrific situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir as the international media highlighted the gruesome atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian armed forces against unarmed civilians.

He said the scrapping of Article 370, stripping Kashmir of its special status, gave a message that India was only for the Hindus. The world was anxiously awaiting to find out the truth, once the curfew was lifted, he added.

The prime minister said the racists and fascist policies of the Modi's government were directly under the influence of RSS, which had tried to annex the disputed valley by sending additional troops after stripping the special status of IoJ&K.

He said such a high-handedness and haughty approach to suppress such freedom movements had always resulted in destruction of rulers and cited the historic blunder of Hitler to invade Russia.

The prime minister said with its unilateral and illegal steps, Indian government had not only defied and violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions, but also its Constitution, its superior judiciary decision and the promises made by Nehru and Gandhi with the people of Kashmir.

He said the India's secular constitution had ended and the RSS which was on the loose in India, had been sending a message to the outer world that India belonged to Hindus only. The RSS was founded in 1925 and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been its member.

The prime minister said everyone should have knowledge about RSS supremacist ideology deeply rooted in the belief that India only belonged to the Hindus with historic bias towards the Muslim rulers.

They had been influenced thoroughly with the ideals of Hitler and Mussolini, he said adding, such was the fascist approach which resulted in the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi, he added.

The prime minister said Quaid-e-Azam had sensed the Hindus' designs and ideology and was compelled to launch Pakistan Movement. This ideology was responsible for the destruction of Babri Masjid and massacre of Muslims in Gujrat, he added.