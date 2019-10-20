(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Modi's hypocrisy becomes hindrance to Turkey's visit which led to India's decision to cancel a two-day official visit to Turkey by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan openly raised Kashmir at the UN General Assembly.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to go on a two-day official visit to Ankara at the end of this month. He was to have proceeded to Turkey from Saudi Arabia, where he is going on October 27-28 to attend a mega investment summit, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Modi had last visited Turkey during the G20 in Antalya in 2015. He had held a bilateral meeting with Erdogan in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 in June this year. The Turkish leader had paid a two-day visit to India in July 2018.

However, Erdogan's strong backing of Pakistan's position on Kashmir and raising widespread human rights violations by India during his speech at the UN General Assembly last month has not gone down well with India, and his country also backing Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris.