UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Hypocrisy Becomes Hindrance To Turkey's Visit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Modi's hypocrisy becomes hindrance to Turkey's visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Modi's hypocrisy becomes hindrance to Turkey's visit which led to India's decision to cancel a two-day official visit to Turkey by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan openly raised Kashmir at the UN General Assembly.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to go on a two-day official visit to Ankara at the end of this month. He was to have proceeded to Turkey from Saudi Arabia, where he is going on October 27-28 to attend a mega investment summit, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Modi had last visited Turkey during the G20 in Antalya in 2015. He had held a bilateral meeting with Erdogan in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 in June this year. The Turkish leader had paid a two-day visit to India in July 2018.

However, Erdogan's strong backing of Pakistan's position on Kashmir and raising widespread human rights violations by India during his speech at the UN General Assembly last month has not gone down well with India, and his country also backing Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Narendra Modi Visit Paris Osaka Antalya Ankara Saudi Arabia Tayyip Erdogan June July October 2015 2018 Financial Action Task Force Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

3 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.