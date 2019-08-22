UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Illegal Step Put Regional Peace At Stake: Analysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:01 PM

Modi's illegal step put regional peace at stake: Analysts

The step of Modi government to change the status of occupied Kashmir has put the regional peace at stake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The step of Modi government to change the status of occupied Kashmir has put the regional peace at stake.

These views were expressed by analysts while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Noted lawyer Mian Muhammad Tariq said that racist action and 'Hindutva ideology of Modi was pushing the entire region towards dangerous situation.

He said that despite atrocities being committed by Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir, the spirit of Kashmiri people could never be ended.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on health, Muhammad Hanif Patafi MPA lauded the efforts of PTI government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said that despite deployment of a unprecedented number of troops with the use of every weapon, India had failed in the face of bravery and unbending resolve of Kashmiris.

PML-Q leader MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that through the meeting of UNSC on Jammu and Kashmir, the situation in Kashmir had once again got the attention of the world community.

Human Rights Activist Muneera Yousaf said that China had categorically supported Pakistan's stance on the core issue.

She urged the world community to come forward and support the oppressed Kashmiri people who had been facing the worst human rights violations in Indian OccupiedKashmir (IOK).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab China Jammu Government Weapon

Recent Stories

NAB allowed to probe Abbasi in bulletproof vehicle ..

2 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' on Brexit Deal B ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provide services to 805 victims

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.