Modi's Illegal Step Puts Regional Peace At Stake

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

Modi's illegal step puts regional peace at stake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The step taken by Narendra Modi government to change the status of occupied Kashmir has put the regional peace at stake.

This was the crux of views expressed by various personalities while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

Noted lawyer Mian Muhammad Tariq said that racist action and Hindutva ideology of Modi was pushing the entire region towards dangerous situation. He said that despite atrocities being committed by Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir, the spirit of Kashmiri people could never be suppressed.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, MPA, lauded the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international forums.

He said that despite deployment of a large number of troops and the use of every weapon, India had failed in the face of bravery and unbending resolve of Kashmiris.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Muhammad Sajid Bhatti, MPA, said that through the meeting of UNSC on Jammu and Kashmir, situation in Kashmir had once again got the attention of the world community.

Human Rights activist Muneera Yousaf said that China had categorically supported Pakistan's stance on the core issue of Kashmir. She urged the world community to come forward and support the oppressed Kashmiri people, who had been facing the worst human rights violations in Indian OccupiedKashmir (IOK).

