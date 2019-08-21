LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The step of Modi government to change the status of Occupied Kashmir has put the regional peace at stake.

These views were expressed by analysts while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Noted lawyer Mian Muhammad Tariq said that racist action and 'Hindutva ideology of Modi was pushing the entire region towards dangerous situation. He said that despite atrocities being committed by Indian troops in the Occupied Kashmir, the spirit of Kashmiri people could never be ended.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health, Muhammad Hanif Patafi MPA lauded the efforts of PTI government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said that despite deployment of a unprecedented number of troops with the use of every weapon, India had failed in the face of bravery and unbending resolve of Kashmiris.

PML-Q leader MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that through the meeting of UNSC on Jammu and Kashmir, the situation in Kashmir had once again got the attentionof the world community.

Human Rights Activist Muneera Yousaf said that China had categorically supported Pakistan's stance on the core issue. She urged the world community to come forward and support the oppressed Kashmiri people who had been facing the worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).