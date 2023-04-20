UrduPoint.com

Modi's India Becomes Nightmare For Muslims During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The fascist Hindutva regime under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India a nightmare for Muslims during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to media reports, on April 4th, Hindu extremists stopped Muslims from offering Taraweeh prayers in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

During Taraweeh, more than 60 goons of religiously violent organization 'Bajrang Dal' stormed the mosque.

The Indian police on the spot remained a silent spectator whereas on filing a complaint, the local magistrate sealed half of the mosque.

A total of 31 incidents of Modi regime stopping Muslims from praying during the holy month of Ramazan have been reported in India. On March 24th, Bajrang Dal goons stopped Muslims from offering Taraweeh prayers in Murradabad.

On March 24th and 26th, Hindu extremists prevented Muslims from offering Isha and Taraweeh prayers in Noida. On March 31st, Madrassa Azizia in Bihar was set on fire during a Hindu religious festival.

On April 1st, Hindu extremists rioted during Taraweeh prayers in Hyderabad. On April 4th, Hindu extremists stormed the Jamia Masjid in Hazari Bagh in Jharkhand, tortured worshipers and broke the main gate of the mosque.

According to the report of Human Rights Watch, extremists use Hindu festivals for violence against Muslims. After Narendra Modi came to power, there has been a serious increase in anti-Muslim acts and violence in India.

"Will the international human rights organizations take notice of atrocities on Muslims living in India?", the media reports queried.

