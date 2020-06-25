Narendra Modi-led fascist government has made another illegal move to further its nefarious plan of altering the demographic composition of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Narendra Modi-led fascist government has made another illegal move to further its nefarious plan of altering the demographic composition of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Indian government launched the One Nation-One Ration Card scheme in occupied Kashmir. Under the scheme, ration cards will be issued to the Indian Hindus putting up in occupied Kashmir to show them as the citizens of the territory.

In the initial phase, the scheme has been started on only two government ration depots. The Modi regime aims to implement it across occupied Kashmir by the end of August, this year.

Lieutenant Governor's Advisor Farooq Khan launched the scheme in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu and distributed the government ration cards among labourers from the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme was announced by the Modi government last year, but could not be implemented due to lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir after the repeal of its special status on August 05 and further intensification of the restrictions following the outbreak of coronavirus in the territory in March, this year.