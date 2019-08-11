(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to destabilize the regional peace with its unconstitutional measures and narrow minded approach.

Talking to private news channel, he said all the political parties in country are on the same page as far as Kashmir dispute is concerned.

He said Pakistan has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue on all international forums and will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

Replying a Question about Pakistan will contact to Trump administration, he replied that Donald Trump government should also be questioned about Indian negative response after his offer to mediate in resolving Kashmir dispute, adding, it is the need of time that all the political parties should be on the same page for the Kashmir cause.

He appreciated that President Donald Trump was the first US president who internationalize Kashmir issue and expressed interest to mediate in resolving Kashmir but unfortunately Modi government lobby in United States were also creating panic and making blunders adding, India once again refused to accept any mediator role to resolve Kashmir dispute.

Chairman said that following the statement of the US president, India should revisit its stance on the Kashmir dispute and come for talks with Pakistan.

He said that India had crossed all limits of tyranny and human rights violations in India-held Kashmir.

He told Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit in different important capitals in the world to highlight Indian controversial decision, he added.

"The abrogation of Article 370 just exposes India's status as an occupation force in Occupied Kashmir", he said, adding, India has violated United Nations resolution, international laws and its own constitution by abolishing article 370 and revoking the special status of Kashmir.

He urged that world super powers must pressurize India to stop grave human rights violation in held valley and make her realize that its malicious agenda regarding Kashmir is posing serious threat to regional peace.

"India is illegally occupying held Kashmir and does not want any country to intervene in order to resolve the issue", he added.

Kashmir dispute is possible through dialogue but India always stepped back from negotiations, Syed Fakhar said.

He said the Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the past and will do so in the future as well in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

"The voice of Kashmiris is the voice of Pakistan, he mentioned.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory and the issue must be resolved according to wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people".

Replying a Question,he said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would visit China to discuss with the Chinese leadership Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan will take Chinese leadership into confidence through Shah Mehmood's visit and hopefully we will get a creditable response.

Replying another Question, he said that NAB is working independently without any pressure and crackdown would continue against the corrupt leaders.

It was first time in history that big Names and government people are under strict accountability, he added.