LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved himself a true disciple of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu through his barbaric acts like changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir illegally.

In a meeting with Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Governor's House, he said that Modi was doing to the Kashmiri Muslims what Netayahu had served the Palestinian Muslims.

The Punjab Governor said the Muslims all over the world reject Narendra Modi's satanic designs to turn a Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority, adding that it was a conspiracy fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people and the Pakistan government would raise voice against this 'Ghasbana Qabza' at every international forum.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the ambassador of the downtrodden an persecuted Kashmiri people on every world forum.

Sarwar said Kashmir Seige Day would be observed across the province on August 5 (tomorrow) like other provinces of the country.

Condemning the military siege in Kashmir, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the silence of Human Rights organisations on Indian atrocities in Kashmir tantamount to supporting the oppression.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar reiterated the claim that Kashmir wasjugular vein of Pakistan, adding that no stone would be left unturned forthe freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.