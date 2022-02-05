ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Indian Prime Minister, Nerandra Modi's 'New Dawn' for Kashmir and Ladakh turns to be dark black nigh for Kashmiris as the occupation forces broke all the previous records of repression since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

While snatching the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the Indian premier had said that a 'new dawn' was beginning in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"30 Months or 131 weeks or 917 days. This is the number since Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented repression," said All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) while sharing a heartbreaking video on its official twitter handle. "So what was the new dawn?", it questioned.

It shared message of senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest for around 130 weeks, saying that Kashmir actually has been transformed into a big slaughter house. He said, restrictions have been imposed and his house was virtually transformed into a police banker.

The APHC said, the grand mosque of Kashmir was barred for 117 Friday prayers. The video features a common man of Kashmir describing the closure of mosques a big examples of cruelty and oppression.

It said that India was violating the rights to a funeral to the families whereas around 156 families were denied their right to burial and their slain family members were buried in far-off places in unmarked graves.

It said that dozens of Huriryat leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Asiya Andrabi have been putted behind the bars while journalism continued to be crime in Held Valley.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, senior APHC leader, Mushtaq Hussain Gilani said the Indian oppression and state terrorism has further strengthened their resolve and commitment for freedom.

He said that after August 5, 2019, India left no stone unturned to demoralize Kashmiri people by breaking all world records of oppression, but despite all these cruelties, Kashmiris stood fast to continue their struggle.

Chairman, Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Altaf Hussain said that India had crossed all the limits of brutality and even journalists and human rights activists were not spared. He said, India has recently arrested well-known human rights activists Khurram Pervaiz Bhat and Ahsan Unto for raising their voice on atrocities.

Another APHC senior leader, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, who is also representative of incarcerated APHC Chairman Massarat Alam Bhat said that observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan give courage to struggling Kashmiris to carry on their fight for their right to self-determination.