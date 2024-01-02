Modi’s normalcy mantra in question after army gets 50 Armado vehicles for IIOJK operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) In contravention to its own normalcy propaganda, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is equipping its army with specially designed bullet-proof Light Specialist Vehicles (ALSVs) to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian army will get around 50 advanced Armado vehicles for its troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Indian army officials said, “In view of the recent attacks on army vehicles in Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control (LOC), nearly 50 more advanced bullet-proof vehicles have been sanctioned”.

They said the introduction of advanced armado vehicles will help the soldiers eliminate militancy.

“With an increase in the number of advanced bullet-proof Armado vehicles in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the Army will now become more augmented,” they added.

“It is expected that soon more such vehicles will be introduced in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The soldiers are using these advanced bullet-proof armado vehicles while traveling in the forest areas of border districts, so that the damage during attacks is minimal,” they added.