UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Perpetrator Of Anti-Muslim Riots: Observes Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Modi's perpetrator of anti-Muslim riots: observes Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the perpetrator of anti-Muslim riots in Delhi and India was blazing with the fire ignited by fascist Modi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the perpetrator of anti-Muslim riots in Delhi and India was blazing with the fire ignited by fascist Modi.

Talking to a delegation of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and party delegations from various districts at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said massacre of Indian Muslims and torturing of their homes and mosques was inhuman and bestial, urging the global community to break silence on the human rights' violations by the Indian government.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said United Nations (UN) and other international organizations must wake up to the human rights violations in India and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

About Pakistan's peace initiatives in the region, he said India must not deem Pakistan's desire for peace as weakness.

He said Pakistan was advancing successfully on economic front.

He said "Government will provide electricity to the industry at 7.5 cent by June 2020, while export-oriented industry including textile is being given Rs 20 billion subsidy." Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said Pakistan was faced with economic and other challenges, adding the government was taking effective measures to overcome economic challenges and provide relief to the business community.

"Our economy has improved due to effective policies of the government and the industrialists, investors and all other businesses will be facilitated to the maximum", he said, adding that the role of business community was vital to a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Occupied Kashmir Fire Prime Minister Riots Governor United Nations Electricity Business Punjab Narendra Modi Sargodha Chamber June 2020 Commerce Textile Muslim All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

1 hour ago

CTD official killed in target killing incident in ..

4 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

2 hours ago

Luhansk People's Republic Launches Case Against De ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Admin. Misses Deadline to Provide Congress R ..

4 minutes ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.