LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the perpetrator of anti-Muslim riots in Delhi and India was blazing with the fire ignited by fascist Modi.

Talking to a delegation of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and party delegations from various districts at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said massacre of Indian Muslims and torturing of their homes and mosques was inhuman and bestial, urging the global community to break silence on the human rights' violations by the Indian government.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said United Nations (UN) and other international organizations must wake up to the human rights violations in India and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

About Pakistan's peace initiatives in the region, he said India must not deem Pakistan's desire for peace as weakness.

He said Pakistan was advancing successfully on economic front.

He said "Government will provide electricity to the industry at 7.5 cent by June 2020, while export-oriented industry including textile is being given Rs 20 billion subsidy." Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said Pakistan was faced with economic and other challenges, adding the government was taking effective measures to overcome economic challenges and provide relief to the business community.

"Our economy has improved due to effective policies of the government and the industrialists, investors and all other businesses will be facilitated to the maximum", he said, adding that the role of business community was vital to a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.