PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) May 10, 2025, would be remembered as a landmark in Pakistan's defense history as Pakistan Air Force (PAF), in a decisive show of strength, repelled the Indian blatant aggression, downing six enemy aircraft—including the much-vaunted Rafale jets—and damaging key enemy’s military installations.

This resounding success not only validated Pakistan's aerial dominance but also dealt a severe blow to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s carefully curated image of military invincibility at global stage.

“Following the April 22 Pahalgam incident, which India blamed on Pakistan without conclusive evidence, Modi pledged swift retribution. Indian media, fanned by nationalist fervour, painted Pakistan as a crumbling adversary incapable of withstanding a strike. Emboldened by this rhetoric, Modi launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting cities in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children,” said Dr. Khurshid Ahmed, Assistant Professor at the University of Peshawar's Department of International Relations while talking to APP.

“Instead of investigating the Pahalgam incident independently, India launched a full-fledged attack under the guise of revenge. This was a dangerous gamble rooted in political ambition of the Hinduvota regime, which has now backfired spectacularly,” he said.

India's much-publicized investments in 36 Rafale jets and five S-400 missile systems were meant to cement its air superiority. However, these systems failed in the face of Pakistan’s modern air defense capabilities, many of which were developed in collaboration with China. Chinese-supplied J-10C fighter jets and missiles such as the PL-15 and HD-1A played a pivotal role in neutralizing India's advanced hardware.

Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah, a senior defense analyst, explained that Pakistan’s integrated defense approach outmatched India's eclectic mix of high-cost Western and Russian platforms. “The J-10C’s long-range radar and missile systems allowed Pakistani pilots to target Rafales from nearly 200 kilometers away. Flashy weapons do not win wars—strategy and cohesion do.”

In Pakistan's retaliatory Operation Iron Wall, the Indian S-400 batteries near the border were destroyed, casting doubt on the system’s much-touted invulnerability. The failure of this high-profile defense system has triggered international scrutiny over its effectiveness and India’s reliance on costly but uncoordinated platforms.

Beyond the battlefield, internal dissent in India has surged. As the conflict intensified, marginalized communities, particularly Sikhs and lower-caste groups, used social media to voice their frustrations. Clashes between Hindutva activists and minority groups erupted across cities, exposing deep societal fissures long concealed beneath India’s globalized image.

“Modi, who built his political capital on division and artificial dominance, is now exposed as a leader who miscalculated—badly,” said Dr. Khurshid. “This war intended to project strength has instead revealed India’s military and social fragilities.”

The conflict, which lasted four days, ended on May 10 following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire—not due to Indian triumph, but because India found itself without a strategic path forward. The Indian public, once rallied behind nationalistic fervor, began questioning the legitimacy of the war and the narrative spun by their own media.

Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, emphasized that the Pahalgam attack remains unverified and that Pakistan’s call for an impartial investigation has gained international support. “India’s rush to retaliate has inadvertently strengthened Pakistan’s diplomatic position, particularly with Gulf states and China. The Kashmir issue is now front and center again on the global stage.”

The experts said the military conflict has catalyzed a wave of national unity within Pakistan, with political parties and civil society rallying behind the armed forces. Social media played a vital role in galvanizing this support, transforming the crisis into a defining moment of national resurgence.

“Modi’s uncalled for aggression unintentionally ushered in Pakistan’ leaders have firmly promised to work with unity and cohesion against the aggressor,” said Dr. Khurshid. “The nation discovered newfound unity, resilience, and diplomatic credibility. Militarily, socially, and politically, Pakistan has emerged stronger and more self-assured.”

“In contrast, Modi’s credibility lies in tatters. The myth of India's military dominance has been shattered, and the nationalist fervor that once propelled him now threatens to turn into political liability.

Dr Khurshid said the skies over South Asia have spoken. What was intended to be Modi’s grand display of dominance has instead become a historic moment of reckoning—and the rise of a revitalized Pakistan.