(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Some of the most ardent nationalist leaders do some of the gravest damage to the countries they imagine – and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatens to become the latest to make the tragic mistake, an article published in a Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail said.

According to the article, contributed by Ramesh Thakur an emeritus professor at the Australian National University and a former United Nations assistant secretary-general, India represented the most successful example in history of managing the challenge of unity in diversity through a dynamic formula of power sharing and accommodation.

"This success lies in the three core features of the country's constitutional structure: democracy, federalism and secularism." In a country that is 80 percent Hindu, at one time, the president, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, was a Muslim, the prime minister, Manmohan Singh, was a Sikh and the real power behind the administration was an Italian-born Catholic-raised immigrant, Sonia Gandhi, it said.

"Muslims now constitute a 180-million strong minority in India. If they become disaffected through state-sponsored policies of exclusion, the country would descend into bloodbath and break apart. The stakes are high for the world as much as for India." The article pointed out that Muslims and other minorities had begun to feel besieged by the Hindutva agenda – a majoritarian project by hard-line Hindus to transform India into a Hindu Rashtra (country) – in Mr. Modi's first term. But not wanting to provoke untoward incidents in an increasingly febrile atmosphere, they mostly kept their silence.

"The present conflagration has three fuses. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is to be implemented in 2020 and requires people to produce evidence of their Indian citizenship or risk deportation. Introduced in the northeastern state of Assam in 2018, its purpose was to send illegal Muslim migrants back to Bangladesh. But this is in a country where the ownership of citizenship documentation is the exception and not the norm. None of us five siblings, for example, had a birth certificate," it added.

In August, the government also revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority state. Finally, in December, Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). This will permit pre-2014 migrants from the neighbouring Muslim-majority countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who are Hindu, Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Sikh, but not Muslim, to become Indian citizens, the article mentioned.

"The CAA proved to be the last straw, and protests broke out in Assam and have spread all over the country. The Assamese object to all "migrants" – Hindus from India as much as Muslims from outside. Footage of police attacks on students protesting against the CAA at the Muslim-majority Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University educational institutions vented pent-up fury against the crackdown. The protests have escalated to become the largest in decades and represent the most significant mass mobilization against the Modi government," it added.

"India can no longer ignore the gathering hostility in influential U.S. circles to rising Hindu fundamentalism," the article maintained.