UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Punitive Action In Kashmir Can Convert Region Into War Zone: Sheerin Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Modi's punitive action in Kashmir can convert region into war zone: Sheerin Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Sheerin Mazari has urged the world community to take notice of Modi's punitive actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Sheerin Mazari has urged the world community to take notice of Modi's punitive actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian prime minister's action and gross human rights violations in Kashmir could convert the region into a war zone, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan could not be a silent spectator over the issue of Kashmir and massive HR violations being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley, she stated.

Unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and use of cluster bombs by Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri families were the cause of serious concern for Pakistan, western media and other countries, she added.

She suggested that international NGOs should visit Indian Occupied Kashmir and make arrangements for food, medicine and other basic necessities of life.

Sheerin Mazari said India should not consider the peace efforts of Pakistan as its weakness.

The minister made it clear that India was living in a fools paradise, adding India could not restrict the freedom struggle of Kashmiri brethren living under immense pressure of Indian Occupied forces.

Expressing satisfaction over the policy of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), the federal minister said the present government was moving on right direction regarding highlighting the issue of Kashmir around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Visit Media Government

Recent Stories

Milk, medicines for infants become short in IOK

9 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Singapore&#039;s Amba ..

10 minutes ago

Vice Chairman Of Chinese Central Military Commissi ..

19 minutes ago

Dr. Azra Pechuho seeks public support to control m ..

57 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB reply over Raja Ash ..

58 seconds ago

China voices firm opposition to G7 statement on Ho ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.