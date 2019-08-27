Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Sheerin Mazari has urged the world community to take notice of Modi's punitive actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Sheerin Mazari has urged the world community to take notice of Modi's punitive actions in Indian

The Indian prime minister's action and gross human rights violations in Kashmir could convert the region into a war zone, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan could not be a silent spectator over the issue of Kashmir and massive HR violations being committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley, she stated.

Unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and use of cluster bombs by Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri families were the cause of serious concern for Pakistan, western media and other countries, she added.

She suggested that international NGOs should visit Indian Occupied Kashmir and make arrangements for food, medicine and other basic necessities of life.

Sheerin Mazari said India should not consider the peace efforts of Pakistan as its weakness.

The minister made it clear that India was living in a fools paradise, adding India could not restrict the freedom struggle of Kashmiri brethren living under immense pressure of Indian Occupied forces.

Expressing satisfaction over the policy of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), the federal minister said the present government was moving on right direction regarding highlighting the issue of Kashmir around the world.