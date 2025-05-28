Modi’s Reckless Rhetoric Endangering Regional Peace, Says Pakistan’s UN Envoy
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy.
Talking to a private news channel, He said that Pakistan was committed to uphold the ceasefire and taking all necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.
He urged India to act responsibly and return to the dialogue table on all issues including Kashmir, as expected by the international community.
Answering a question regarding the Indian Prime Minister’s recent statements, he called them a continuation of a pattern of reckless rhetoric since the beginning of the current crisis.
“This mindset, grounded in lawlessness and belligerence, is not new to Pakistan and the international community is now also taking note, he added.
He stated that Pakistan has raised its concerns with key partners, including during meetings with the UN Secretary-General, members of the Security Council, and other diplomatic platforms.
“We have clearly outlined the stark contrast between the two countries: Pakistan’s approach is grounded in international law, dialogue, and diplomacy, while India violates global norms through unilateral accusations and aggression,” the Ambassador explained.
He warned that such baseless provocations brought the two nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink of conflict and endangered regional peace. “This mindset is extremely dangerous for South Asia and the broader region,” he cautioned.
On the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, he emphasized that there is no legal room to suspend or unilaterally violate the treaty under its terms or international law.
Many countries have expressed concern during Security Council briefings, stating that treaty obligations and international norms must be respected, he added.
Regarding the Pahalgam incident, the Ambassador said that Pakistan responded with responsibility, condemned the act, and offered impartial investigation. However, no credible evidence or information was provided by India. It was clearly a scripted blame game aimed at achieving certain objectives, in which they failed miserably, he added.
