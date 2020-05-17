UrduPoint.com
Modi's RSS Inspired Doctrine On IOJ&K Very Clear: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Modi's RSS inspired doctrine on IOJ&K very clear: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said Modi's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired extremist doctrine was very clear on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) where Kashmiris had been subjected to worst human rights violations and deprived of their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council.

In series of tweets, the prime minister mentioned the relentless oppressive and inhuman tactics, Modi's government was pursuing in IOJ&K through illegal annexation and brutal use of force.

"Modi's RSS-inspired doctrine on IOJK very clear: First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self determination by illegal annexation of an Occupied territory. Second, treat them as less than human by a three-pronged approach: one, trying to crush them with brute force incl (including) using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; & three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris esp (especially) youth & isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links.

"The prime minister once again reminded the world community that India was trying to paint Kashmiris' just struggle for self determination as terrorism and by leveling false allegations against Pakistan which could be used as pretext to launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world's attention from state sponsored terrorism in IOJ&K being perpetrated by Modi's government.

"Third, by trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self determination guaranteed in UNSC Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan - to create opp for a false flag operation against Pak while detracting world attention away from Indian state terrorism in IOJK," he said.

