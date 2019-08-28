Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that unlawful and unconstitutional steps taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Occupied Kashmir were being condemned across the world

The Indian government has turned the Occupied Kashmir into a virtual garrison fort while the Kashmiris were going through unbearable pain and miseries due to the prolong curfew.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that further silence of international human rights bodies, on the barbarity and savagery of Indian occupied forces, would be a criminal negligence.

He said the Modi government has tried to hoodwink the whole world on the issue of Occupied Kashmir while Prime Minister Imran Khan has vigorously projected Indian cunningness and mean approach.

He said the Pakistani nation was ready to give all sort of support and sacrifices for Kashmiris and would be standing with them till the end.