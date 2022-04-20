UrduPoint.com

Modi's Visit To IIOJK Tantamount To Rubbing Salt On Kashmiris' Wounds: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Modi's visit to IIOJK tantamount to rubbing salt on Kashmiris' wounds: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Apr, 2022 ):Newly-elected Azad Jammu Kashmmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris.

While reacting to Modi's impending visit to occupied Srinagar, the AJK PM said that Kashmiris will observe the day as a black day. Referring to the continued violence in the restive region, the PM said that it was incumbent upon the United Nations to play its much-needed role to stop systematic genocide of Kashmiris. India, he said, has crossed all the limits of brutality and barbarism in Kashmir.

Referring to enforced disappearances, killing of youth in fake encounters, the PM said that thousands of Kashmiris had been buried in mass graves stretched all across the territory speak volumes about Indian repression and brutalities against Kashmiris.

At a time when Indian occupation forces were engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris, Modi's visit to the IIOJK State would be tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris. The visit, he added, was part of the BJP government's ploy to hoodwink the international community thereby creating a false impression that "all is well in Kashmir".

The AJK Prime Minister said that a black day would be observed on both sides of the Line of Control during the Indian premier's visit to the valley. He said that Kashmiris will continue their struggle until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

