Open Menu

Modi's Visit To IoK An Attempt To Deflect Attention Away From Real Issue: Altaf Wani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Modi's visit to IoK an attempt to deflect attention away from real issue: Altaf Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has termed the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to occupied Kashmir as an attempt to deflect world attention away from the real issue.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Wani said that the Indian Prime Minister's visit has nothing to do with Kashmir, but the purpose of holding large-scale public gatherings for Modi in Kashmir was meant to boost up prospects for his party's success in the upcoming general elections.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the man who's hands were soaked with the blood of Kashmiri and Indian Muslims was being projected as a hero by the Indian establishment.

Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC's call for a complete strike on Thursday, the APHC leader appealed the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on the day to expose Indian government's nefarious designs in the region.

Urging the Indian government to stop this senseless game of peddling lies to achieve its political agenda, Wani said that Indian leaders must realize that in this digital era they can no longer hide their lives or conceal anything about Kashmir from the outer world.

Kashmiris, he said, have neither accepted the India's control of their motherland in the past nor do they accept the authoritarian measures the Modi government has taken on and after 5th August 2019.

"Kashmir is a UN recognized disputed territory and it will remain as so until the issue is resolved as per the UNSC resolutions", he said, adding that the Modi and his party's divisive agenda was bound to fail in Kashmir.

Reiterating the Kashmiris' persistent demand for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, Wani said that it was high time that the Indian government should realize that it can not do away with the Kashmir issue simply by changing the region's demography, its political landscape, choking the voices of dissent, banning legitimate political voices and caging political leaders who dare to speak and call spade a spade.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Man August 2019 Muslim From Government Blood

Recent Stories

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

52 minutes ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

13 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

13 hours ago
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

13 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

13 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

13 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

13 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

13 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan