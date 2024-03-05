Modi's Visit To IoK An Attempt To Deflect Attention Away From Real Issue: Altaf Wani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has termed the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to occupied Kashmir as an attempt to deflect world attention away from the real issue.
In a statement issued here Tuesday, Wani said that the Indian Prime Minister's visit has nothing to do with Kashmir, but the purpose of holding large-scale public gatherings for Modi in Kashmir was meant to boost up prospects for his party's success in the upcoming general elections.
He said that it was quite unfortunate that the man who's hands were soaked with the blood of Kashmiri and Indian Muslims was being projected as a hero by the Indian establishment.
Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC's call for a complete strike on Thursday, the APHC leader appealed the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on the day to expose Indian government's nefarious designs in the region.
Urging the Indian government to stop this senseless game of peddling lies to achieve its political agenda, Wani said that Indian leaders must realize that in this digital era they can no longer hide their lives or conceal anything about Kashmir from the outer world.
Kashmiris, he said, have neither accepted the India's control of their motherland in the past nor do they accept the authoritarian measures the Modi government has taken on and after 5th August 2019.
"Kashmir is a UN recognized disputed territory and it will remain as so until the issue is resolved as per the UNSC resolutions", he said, adding that the Modi and his party's divisive agenda was bound to fail in Kashmir.
Reiterating the Kashmiris' persistent demand for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, Wani said that it was high time that the Indian government should realize that it can not do away with the Kashmir issue simply by changing the region's demography, its political landscape, choking the voices of dissent, banning legitimate political voices and caging political leaders who dare to speak and call spade a spade.
Recent Stories
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC appealed Kashmiris to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit on Mar 75 minutes ago
-
ECP lifts ban on postings, transfers, recruitments5 minutes ago
-
Wani appeals UNHCR commissioner to release a complete report on human rights situation in Indian occ ..15 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day for Disarmament & Non-Proliferation Awareness being observed today15 minutes ago
-
PESCO COO to hold live public hearing on Mar 0715 minutes ago
-
Actor Qavi Khan remembered on his first death anniversary15 minutes ago
-
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government52 minutes ago
-
Dera Ismail Khan’s flood affectees still waiting for govt compensation55 minutes ago
-
Names proposed for KP cabinet1 hour ago
-
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister1 hour ago
-
Anti polio drive continues to vaccinate 7.4mln children in KP2 hours ago
-
Fire erupts in Karachi's MA Jinnah Road Iqbal Market2 hours ago