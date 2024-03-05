(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has termed the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to occupied Kashmir as an attempt to deflect world attention away from the real issue.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Wani said that the Indian Prime Minister's visit has nothing to do with Kashmir, but the purpose of holding large-scale public gatherings for Modi in Kashmir was meant to boost up prospects for his party's success in the upcoming general elections.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the man who's hands were soaked with the blood of Kashmiri and Indian Muslims was being projected as a hero by the Indian establishment.

Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC's call for a complete strike on Thursday, the APHC leader appealed the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on the day to expose Indian government's nefarious designs in the region.

Urging the Indian government to stop this senseless game of peddling lies to achieve its political agenda, Wani said that Indian leaders must realize that in this digital era they can no longer hide their lives or conceal anything about Kashmir from the outer world.

Kashmiris, he said, have neither accepted the India's control of their motherland in the past nor do they accept the authoritarian measures the Modi government has taken on and after 5th August 2019.

"Kashmir is a UN recognized disputed territory and it will remain as so until the issue is resolved as per the UNSC resolutions", he said, adding that the Modi and his party's divisive agenda was bound to fail in Kashmir.

Reiterating the Kashmiris' persistent demand for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, Wani said that it was high time that the Indian government should realize that it can not do away with the Kashmir issue simply by changing the region's demography, its political landscape, choking the voices of dissent, banning legitimate political voices and caging political leaders who dare to speak and call spade a spade.