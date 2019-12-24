Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's wag the tail tactics through firing across Line of Control (LoC) had failed to divert world attention from protests against the newly legislated Citizen Amendment Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Indian Narendra Modi 's wag the tail tactics through firing across Line of Control (LoC) had failed to divert world attention from protests against the newly legislated Citizen Amendment Act.

Talking to the media persons after attending convocation of a private university here at EXPO centre, he said India's Citizen Amendment Act was intended at persecuting the Muslim minority in so-called secular democracy.

He said war was not the solution of problems; if India imposed war, Pakistan would give a befitting response.

Sarwar said that Pakistan wanted to preserve close ties with neighbourly countries and regional peace and stability were the top priority of Pakistan government, adding that unfortunately India was bent upon sabotaging regional peace.

"After stripping Kashmir off special status and imposing indefinite curfew in Kashmir, India has now introduced a new citizenship Act against Indian Muslims to promote 'Hinduvta Agenda and marginalize Muslims of India", he responded.

To a question, he said people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and rest of India had taken to roads against Modi's policies, adding BJP's defeat in 5 Indian states within one year of general elections was reflective of hatred against Modi.

"Nation is standing by our army who is securing our borders", he added. If India indulges us in war we will give India a befitting reply. Every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice for security and defense of our motherland.

Earlier, addressing the convocation Governor Punjab said that it was a good omen that the girl graduates excelled in education and had bagged all medals in academic performance.

He said 'your real test will start from today as you are entering into practical life, CGPA and grades don't matter in practical life, you must adhere to principles of tolerance and patience', he said.

Govenrro Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar said the government had ensured meritocracy and transparency in all universities and completely eradicated political interference and nepotism from universities.