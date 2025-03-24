MoDP Contributes Over Rs 260 Bln To National's Economy In One Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) has contributed over Rs 260 billion to the country's economy during the incumbent government one year period.
According to official documents, out of total Rs 160.15 billion, the MoDP contributed Rs 88.6 billion through in land sales, exports Rs 116.25 billion, Taxes/duties Rs 21.75 billion, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Rs 1 billion and Imports Substitution Rs 32.50 billion during the last one year. In keeping with the vision of the Prime Minister, the MoDP has re-aligned its role with the Private Sector, the local and international market to develop a self-reliant and a self-sustained defense production industry along with increasing job opportunities, generation of revenue through taxes, decreasing dependence on imports and increasing the exports to earn foreign exchange.
Pakistan's defense production industry began with the establishment of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah in 1951. Over time, additional entities were set up, expanding the sector.
Today, under MoDP, numerous defense Production Establishments (DPEs) operate, including POF, Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). This public sector network is further supported by over 150 private industries contributing to national defense production.
The MoDP successfully organized IDEAS-2024, attracting 557 firms, including 333 foreign, with 300 foreign delegates from 50 countries, leading to 82 MOUs signed for JVs and collaborations, boosting export potential, the documents further said.
Stakeholders appreciated the Ministry of Defense Production for its consistent and reliable support in providing arms, ammunition, and security equipment to various defense and security agencies. However, there is a need for continued transparency and efficiency in the supply chain to meet the evolving security requirements. \395
