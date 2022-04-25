MoDP departments to be further strengthened, modernised: Israr Tareen

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Monday said the defense production institutions would be further strengthened and modernized and all possible assistance in this regard would be provided to them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Monday said the defense production institutions would be further strengthened and modernized and all possible assistance in this regard would be provided to them.

The Minister made his maiden visit to the ministry here where on his arrival the Secretary alongwith senior officials briefed him, said a news release.

The Federal Minister was given a detailed briefing on the Ministry and its subsidiaries