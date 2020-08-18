MoDP ensure US $ 222.5 mln exports in two years

The Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) and its attached departments have earned precious foreign exchange of US $ 222.5 million through export of defence equipment after introducing better management policies, encouraging public-private partnership and indigenization of defence productions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):The Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) and its attached departments have earned precious foreign exchange of US $ 222.5 million through export of defence equipment after introducing better management policies, encouraging public-private partnership and indigenization of defence productions.

Due to the timely and focused initiatives taken by the incumbent government, the ministry was able to achieve within a short period of two years many important targets in Defence Production Sector, said the PTI government's two years performance report released here on Tuesday.

The achievements included Defence Production Policy where the first presentation on Draft Defence Production Policy was scheduled during current week.

Defence Off-set Policy was being formulated and the Draft Defence Offset Policy was being circulated to all concerned for input. Based on the input, the policy would be processed for approval.

Restructuring of the Ministry was carried out and following measures were taken as two new Executive Departments have been raised in Directorate General Research and Development Establishment (DG RDE) and Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

The new directorates were likely to substantially enhance marketing of defence products and provide conducive environment for Research and Development in the country by engaging academia and private sector.

Furthermore, a Public-private Cell, legal cell and policy formulation and oversight cell was being raised in the Ministry from within own resources. However, on the direction of the Prime Minister, Think tank at ministerial level for quality input on various aspects has been formulated including Private Sector's Participation in Defence Related Manufacturing.

In this regard, a special seminar was arranged in July 2019, to encourage private sector in defence related industry titled "Security through Self Resilience".

In collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), SAVDEX were arranged in Lahore in 2018 and 2020.

In an important effort for acquiring ToT which was worth millions of dollars, was made essential part of all big contracts and would be absorbed by local industry over next few years.

In the effort to encourage Local Research and Development, for the first time, Research and Development projects worth Rs four billion were initiated for domestic development of state of the art defence equipment, out of which Rs 1.8 billion were disbursed during the last financial year.

Gwadar Shipyard, the project was initiated after the Prime Minister's approval where land acquisition, MoU with Balochistan government and PSDP approval were in final stages. Project Management Cell would be established after approval of PSDP.

In the prevailing pandemic of coronavirus, MoDP support for National effort in fight against COVID-19 emerged as ray of hope to achieve milestones of advance productions of critical care equipment.

Indigenous development and production of ventilators at National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) was inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In this regard, cumulatively, production units of this Ministry attained capability to produce 25000 surgical masks, 300-400 litres of sanitizer and 500 personal protective equipments (PPEs) per day.

In Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW), full financial sustainability of KS&EW achieved in last two years after repaying all previous losses. Inland sales of more than Rs 7.5 billion including Rs 1.4 billion in taxes to national exchequer, whereas, contracts worth Rs four billion were in hand including exports worth US $ 34 million.

Massive upgradation of shipyard worth Rs 12 billion financed through PSDP was near completion. ToT worth millions of US$ has been acquired for submarine and ship manufacturing.

The NRTC has become a role model for all public sector enterprises without getting a single penny from the government. Inland sales exceeded Rs 12.5 billion including 2.9 billion in taxes along with exports worth US $ 8.5 million with almost US $ 10 million orders in hand for current financial year.

NRTC was venturing into new and diversified products like RFID number plates, safe city projects and AI solutions. However, launching of indigenous mobile phones and laptops was held up due to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister has principally approved taking over of TIP by NRTC and the project was under finalization. When the present Government came into power, involvement of Private Sector in defence production industry was dormant.

However, after the PTI's Government with the agenda to revitalize the economy, participation of private vendors in defence production was encouraged by taking various initiatives including holding of a Defence Production seminar on "Security through Self Reliance" at GHQ in July 2019 and SAVDEX from 16-18 Aug, 2018 & 27-29 Feb, 2020 in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).