Modren Machinery Being Used To Shift Grown Trees From Faisal Avenue To Alternative Place: CDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been using tree spade specialized machine to uproot pine trees from the construction site of G-7/G-8 underpass at Faisal Avenue and their onward plantation at an alternative place.

After resuming work of G-7/G-8 underpass at Faisal Avenue, transplantation of grown trees was in progress, said the civic agency in a press release received here on Sunday.

Latest machinery is being utilized for transplantation of the trees affected by the construction of facility.

Use of modern machinery for transplantation of grown trees would ensure survival of the trees at new place.

A committee under the directions of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) constituted for scientific transplantation of grown trees was supervising the transplantation process.

The committee had directed the concerned formation to ensure proper monitoring of the transplanted trees for ensuring their survival so that after completion, the project could add to the environment in the surroundings.

The CDA management had also devised a policy to plant 30 plants to enhance the greenery in area.

In line with the directions of the CDA management massive tree plantation has been carried out in the surroundings of the vicinity of under construction underpass.

In this connection, 5 to 8 feet tall grown plants were planted September last year prior to start development work on the project so that environment in the surroundings could be improved.

Those plants included 250 Alistonia plants, 200 Pilkhan plants, 300 Cheerpine plants, 40 Sapium and 200 Sukchain plants. While planting the plants it was kept in consideration that these plants could withstand local weather conditions so that their proper growth could be ensured.

