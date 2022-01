Moeed, Afghan leadership discuss matters of mutual interest

A Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf arrived here on Saturday to hold discussion with the government of Afghanistan on matters of mutual interest

Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi received the delegation at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Later Moeed Yusuf held meeting with Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi.

He also met with Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi.