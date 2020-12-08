UrduPoint.com
Moeed Calls For Enhanced Coordination Among Think Tanks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday called for enhanced coordination among think tanks

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday called for enhanced coordination among think tanks.

He was chairing the Seventh meeting of Advisory board of the National Security Committee here, said a press release issued here.

The prominent think tanks of the country attended the meeting where the matters pertaining to peace and stability in the region were discussed.

The meeting also dilated upon international affairs and proposals for peace, security and development in the region.

It also discussed important regional security issues and their implications for Pakistan.

