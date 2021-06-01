UrduPoint.com
Moeed Condemns Terrorists' Attacks On Security Forces In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Moeed condemns terrorists' attacks on security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorists attacks on brave security forces in Balochistan occurred on Monday night.

The National Security Advisor took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

strongly condemn the attacks on our brave security forces in Balochistan last night. Prayers for the family members of the Shuhada (martyrs)", he tweetedDr Moeed said Pakistan stood resolutely against terrorists and their external sponsors.

"We will fight this menace and not allow hard won successes to be reversed," the National Security Advisor said.

