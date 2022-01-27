UrduPoint.com

Moeed Hails NA Body Members' Appreciation For NSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday extended his gratitude to the members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs for appreciating the work done on National Security Policy (NSP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday extended his gratitude to the members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs for appreciating the work done on National Security Policy (NSP).

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the NSA said: "It was a pleasure to brief the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. Had a very productive discussion on NSP and Afghanistan. I am grateful for the appreciation we received for our work from members of the Committee."The NSA mentioned that he had a very productive session with the Committee members during the discussions on the NSP and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan National Assembly Twitter From

Recent Stories

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Min ..

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Minsk Format - Foreign Minister

51 seconds ago
 Three POs arrested in sargodha

Three POs arrested in sargodha

53 seconds ago
 Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in large ..

Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in largest operation since 2011

55 seconds ago
 PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

56 seconds ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

3 minutes ago
 'Govt taking steps to control corona pandemic'

'Govt taking steps to control corona pandemic'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>