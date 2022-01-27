Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday extended his gratitude to the members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs for appreciating the work done on National Security Policy (NSP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday extended his gratitude to the members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs for appreciating the work done on National Security Policy (NSP).

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the NSA said: "It was a pleasure to brief the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. Had a very productive discussion on NSP and Afghanistan. I am grateful for the appreciation we received for our work from members of the Committee."The NSA mentioned that he had a very productive session with the Committee members during the discussions on the NSP and Afghanistan.