Moeed Mulls Over Inter-ministerial Coordination To Achieve EOI Objectives
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:04 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday mulled over the inter-ministerial coordination to achieve key objectives of Economic Outreach Initiative (EOI)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday mulled over the inter-ministerial coordination to achieve key objectives of Economic Outreach Initiative (EOI).
He was chairing the Economic Outreach Coordination Group (EOCG) meeting, said a press release.
During the meeting, important issues were discussed including key sectors and priorities of various ministries along with maximum economic potential.