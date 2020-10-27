Moeed mulls over inter-ministerial coordination to achieve EOI objectives

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday mulled over the inter-ministerial coordination to achieve key objectives of Economic Outreach Initiative (EOI)

He was chairing the Economic Outreach Coordination Group (EOCG) meeting, said a press release.

During the meeting, important issues were discussed including key sectors and priorities of various ministries along with maximum economic potential.