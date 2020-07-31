Moeed seeks media role to project Kashmir cause in befitting way

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Friday sought the role of media in highlighting the Kashmir cause in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Friday sought the role of media in highlighting the Kashmir cause in a befitting manner.

He urged the media to give priority to the events and activities being held in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight India's unilateral illegal action of abrogating the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5 last and its continued military siege of the valley with record brutalities and suppression.

The media would continue supporting the Kashmiris with the same spirit till they got their right to self-determination, Moeed said while addressing a press conference flanked by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

The SAPM said a year had lapsed after the Indian illegal action of August 05, 2019 to abrogate articles 370 and 35-A depriving the IIOJK of its special and now the Muslim majority there was being turned into a minority, with continuous genocide and jailing of innocent Kashmiris.

He said the revocation of IIOJK's special status was not only violation of human rights of Kashmiris but also of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international accords.

"It should be very clear that Pakistan had always stood with the Kashmiris and will not budge from supporting them and highlighting their plight at every international forum till they achieve their right to self- determination," he added.

He appreciated the civil society for raising the Kashmir issue at every key forum to expose the Indian brutalities before the world.\932