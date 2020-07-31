UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moeed Seeks Media Role To Project Kashmir Cause In Befitting Way

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Moeed seeks media role to project Kashmir cause in befitting way

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Friday sought the role of media in highlighting the Kashmir cause in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Friday sought the role of media in highlighting the Kashmir cause in a befitting manner.

He urged the media to give priority to the events and activities being held in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight India's unilateral illegal action of abrogating the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5 last and its continued military siege of the valley with record brutalities and suppression.

The media would continue supporting the Kashmiris with the same spirit till they got their right to self-determination, Moeed said while addressing a press conference flanked by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

The SAPM said a year had lapsed after the Indian illegal action of August 05, 2019 to abrogate articles 370 and 35-A depriving the IIOJK of its special and now the Muslim majority there was being turned into a minority, with continuous genocide and jailing of innocent Kashmiris.

He said the revocation of IIOJK's special status was not only violation of human rights of Kashmiris but also of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international accords.

"It should be very clear that Pakistan had always stood with the Kashmiris and will not budge from supporting them and highlighting their plight at every international forum till they achieve their right to self- determination," he added.

He appreciated the civil society for raising the Kashmir issue at every key forum to expose the Indian brutalities before the world.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Minority Civil Society Jammu Same August 2019 Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister takes notice of murder of former PU ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson Postpones Next Stage of COVID-19 Reop ..

1 minute ago

Russian Prosecutors Order Supervision Efforts to B ..

1 minute ago

Deadlocked WTO fails to agree on appointing acting ..

1 minute ago

US promises $2.1 bn for Sanofi, GSK coronavirus va ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.