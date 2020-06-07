Moeed seeks provinces' timeframe for screening of inbound flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yousaf sought provinces' timeframe for conducting the screening of inbound air passengers at their respective airports.

Chairing aviation committee meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said the current process of dealing with inbound flight passengers would continue till June 15 instead of erstwhile June 10.

He asked the federating units to nominate their focal persons for maintaining close liaison with PTA and share data of returning passengers at their respective airports on daily basis with NCOC.

The forum was told that Punjab had already nominated its focal person to maintain liaison with NADRA, PTA regarding the track and trace response of the returning passengers.

Punjab told the meeting that from out of 3,600 returning passengers in the province, the telephones of 300 suspected passengers of COVID-19 were not responding.