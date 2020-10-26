Moeed stresses for close liaison of think tanks, policy makers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yousaf on Monday relaunched Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) a think tank in Islamabad and emphasized the need for close collaboration between policymakers and think tanks.

In his keynote address at the event, the SAPM described the importance and role of think tanks in the contemporary world, said a press release Dr Moeed Yousaf briefly described efforts to link think tanks to policymakers through national security division so their input can be channelized into the policy making.

Dr. Moeed Yousaf also encouraged partnerships between think tanks, local and international, to generate create ideas and solutions to problems.

He said that IPRI, under the NSD, would be open to all partnerships, local or international.

Dr. Moeed Yousaf also briefly explained Pakistan's vision of economic security and connectivity and deplored Indian expansionist designs in the region as an obstacle to regional peace and economic development.