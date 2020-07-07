UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moeed Tributes Kargil War Heroes On 21st Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Moeed tributes Kargil War heroes on 21st martyrdom anniversary

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning (SAPM) Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil War for rendering sacrifice of their lives to protect the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning (SAPM) Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil War for rendering sacrifice of their lives to protect the motherland.

In a tweet, the SAPM said: "Today we salute our valiant sons of the soil, Col Sher Khan Shaheed and Hawaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, who epitomize bravery in the face of adversity and the unflinching resolve of our people to protect Pakistan."The SAPM noted that these heroes, and many since, were the real strength of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

7 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

23 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.