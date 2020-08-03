Moeed urges nation to join in solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday urged the nation to join in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Youm-e-Istehsal August 5.

In a tweet, he said, "I appeal to the entire nation to join in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal. If they keep suffering, we keep suffering.

" The SAPM visited the Line of Control (LoC) along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

He said, "So proud of our armed forces for defending Kashmiris against constant Indian aggression and cease fire violations (CFVs)."Dr Moeed said he was overwhelmed by the interaction with CFV victims and saluted their resolve to support the goal of their Kashmiri brethren for self determination and liberation from Illegal Indian Occupation.