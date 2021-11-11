UrduPoint.com

Moeed Urges World Powers To Help Afghan People

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday urged the world powers to help address problems of the people of Afghanistan.

Peace and security in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. China, Russia and Western World had the leverage to assist Afghan region, he stated. India, he said had been involved in sabotaging peace in Pakistan through Afghan soil. Social media trends were made to create unrest in Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan wants to resolve all outstanding issues with India through talks and the Indian government should take steps for addressing issue of Kashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), he said. "We could not make progress without addressing the core issue of Kashmir with India," he stated. Commenting on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said the government could enter into negotiations with TTP within the Constitution of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

