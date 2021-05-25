UrduPoint.com
Moeed, US National Security Adviser Met In Geneva

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:55 AM

National Security Adviser of Pakistan Dr Moeed Yusuf has met with his counterpart from the US Jake Sullivan in Geneva on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser of Pakistan Dr Moeed Yusuf has met with his counterpart from the US Jake Sullivan in Geneva on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued here by the National Security Division, the National Security Advisors of Pakistan and the United States of America met in Geneva yesterday (Sunday).

It added that both the sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues.

