Moeed, US National Security Adviser met in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser of Pakistan Dr Moeed Yusuf has met with his counterpart from the US Jake Sullivan in Geneva on Sunday.

It added that both the sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues.