Moeed W.Yusuf Appears On The Wire To Discuss Pak-India Relations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:25 PM

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-India Relations

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategy Policy planning Moeed W. Yusuf says he is the first Pakistan’s official in the last 14 months who appeared on Indian news site The Wire.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed W. Yusuf appeared on Indian on a news site to discuss Pakistan-India Relations.

Moeed W. Yusuf is the first government official who appeared on Indian media after a long gap of 14 months.

Taking to Twitter, Moeed W. Yusuf said: “Appeared on @thewire_in with @karanthapar_in to discuss Pakistan-India relations and the future of security in our region. First interview of a Pakistani official since 5th Aug, 2019.

Discussed all issues in-depth. Will be aired shortly today.

India’s Modi government has been observed much stubborn and immovable even after Prime Minister Imran Khan made so much efforts for Pakistan’s cordial relations with India. According to some reports, Indian PM refused to respond to Pakistan positively and resorted to aggressive policy against it. Modi who belongs to RSS—the group of extremist Hindus, appeared as a major threat to the region peace due to his ideology.

