Moeed Yousuf advises passengers not to travel airports as flight operation is suspended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf on Sunday advised the passengers abroad not to travel to airports as the flight operation is suspended for two weeks.

Addressing a press conference, he said it had also been decided to temporary suspend the international flight operations to Pakistan for a period of two week. "No passenger, private and chartered flights would be allowed to land in Pakistan for two weeks started from March, 21 to till April 4," he said.

However, the SAPM said the suspension would not be applicable on the diplomats, special and cargo aircraft.

"It was a difficult decision but it has been taken in the best interest of the people of Pakistan," he said.

He said the missions and embassies abroad had been advised to facilitate the people affected by the restriction, adding after two week, the condition to produce certificate of negative test result for the coronavirus would not be required from the passengers. Upon their arrival, he said the screening on all the airports would be further tightened.