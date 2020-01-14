Moeed Yusuf included in NSC

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan revamped the National Security Council (NSC) as Special Assistant to PM on National Security Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf was included in it, the sources said here on Tuesday.

National Security Council is a 12-member body with Prime Minister Imran Khan as its chairman. The sources said that Moeed W.

Yusuf had been made part of the NSC.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division Dr Moeed W. Yusuf, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and chiefs of Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy are members of the National Security Council.