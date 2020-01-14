UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moeed Yusuf Included In NSC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:44 PM

Moeed Yusuf included in NSC

The sources say that PM Imran Khan revamped the National Security Council by including Dr. Moeed W.Yusuf in it.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan revamped the National Security Council (NSC) as Special Assistant to PM on National Security Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf was included in it, the sources said here on Tuesday.

National Security Council is a 12-member body with Prime Minister Imran Khan as its chairman. The sources said that Moeed W.

Yusuf had been made part of the NSC.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division Dr Moeed W. Yusuf, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and chiefs of Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy are members of the National Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Pervez Khattak Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi Interior Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) first-phase of ..

37 seconds ago

PC-1 of construction of a new 100-bed hospital in ..

39 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) suspends LHC orders regarding r ..

40 seconds ago

Ishaq Dar’s Bungalow in Gulberg to be auctioned ..

13 minutes ago

Libya's LNA Leader Left Moscow Without Signing Cea ..

42 seconds ago

Afghan National Security Adviser Departs for India ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.