Moeed Yusuf says India wants to damage regional peace

Dr. Moeed Yusuf says there are credible reports about Indian agenda for creating instability in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to approach the international powers, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and United Nations Secretary General for apprising them regarding sinister design of India.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said India also wants to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor and damage the peace in the whole region.

About Afghanistan, the Special Assistant said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for security, stability and economic prosperity of the region.

He said Pakistan's efforts for Afghan peace, security, connectivity, and prosperity of the region would continue unabatedly.

Replying to another question about relations with the middle Eastern countries, Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan's relations with Islamic world are increasing and strengthening day by day.