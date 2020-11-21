UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moeed Yusuf Says India Wants To Damage Regional Peace

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:49 PM

Moeed Yusuf says India wants to damage regional peace

Dr. Moeed Yusuf says there are credible reports about Indian agenda for creating instability in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to approach the international powers, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and United Nations Secretary General for apprising them regarding sinister design of India.

In an interview, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said there are credible reports about Indian agenda for creating instability in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said India also wants to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor and damage the peace in the whole region.

About Afghanistan, the Special Assistant said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for security, stability and economic prosperity of the region.

He said Pakistan's efforts for Afghan peace, security, connectivity, and prosperity of the region would continue unabatedly.

Replying to another question about relations with the middle Eastern countries, Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan's relations with Islamic world are increasing and strengthening day by day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister World United Nations CPEC All

Recent Stories

PKR1.7million Women’s T20 championship to begin ..

6 minutes ago

Married woman allegedly commits suicide

17 minutes ago

Farmers for evolving strategy to improve productiv ..

17 minutes ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi' funeral offered at ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Yerevan ..

17 minutes ago

PDM playing "reckless" politics with people's safe ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.