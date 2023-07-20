Open Menu

Moen-jo-Daro Express Restored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has restored Moen-jo-Daro Express traveling from Kotri to Rohri here Thursday.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khuwaja Saad Rafique had announced plans to restore the train.

Railway authorities in compliance with the directives of the Federal Minister have restored passenger train after necessary maintenance and renovation.

In this connection, a simple but impressive ceremony was held at Kotri Railway station where Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Nasir Khaskheli inaugurated the train after cutting the ribbon and offering dua. Moen-jo-Daro train was beautifully decorated on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Railways Khuwaja Saad Rafique on the occasion addressed on video link.

Chairman Pakistan Railway Syed Mazhar Ali Shah was also accompanied by him. DS Karachi Muhammad Nasir and DCO Saba Jabeen, DTO Sajjad Ahmed Wagho , Divisional, Assistant officers and Station Master Kotri were also present at the ceremony.

Moen-jo-Daro Passenger Train consists of 10 economy coaches including one power and brake van and holds a capacity of 856 passengers. Running between Kotri and Rohri, the Train is numbered 213 up and that from Rohri to Kotri is numbered 214 down.

It was pertinent to mention here that the train was suspended as the tracks were flooded. Its operation was stopped viewing the difficulties faced by the passengers, the staff and the railways due to the torrential rains across the country.

