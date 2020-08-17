UrduPoint.com
Moen-jo-Daro Express Resumed With Major Modifications

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

Moen-jo-Daro Express resumed with major modifications

Pakistan Railways has resumed the 213 Up Moen-jo-Daro Express from City Station Karachi with major modifications

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has resumed the 213 Up Moen-jo-Daro Express from City Station Karachi with major modifications.

Prior to the suspension of train operation almost 5 months ago, due to COVID-19, it was destined for ML-II track between Kotri and Rohri via Sehwan, Dadu, Larkana, Shikarpur and Sukkur.

The restored Moen-jo-Daro Express will now travel between Karachi and Multan travelling ML-I path from Karachi to Kotri and ML-II path from Kotri to Multan en-route Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffar Garh.

The train on Monday departed from City Station Karachi comprised 7 economy class coaches with a cumulative seating capacity of 616 passengers.

The extension in initial and final stations of train will be enormously beneficial for the laborers and workers from interior Sindh and Southern Punjab working in Karachi as it provides them with the cheapest option for journey between their native places and Karachi.

Briefing the media on the occasion, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak said that Moen-jo-Daro Express was not a new train but its route has been elongated primarily as a public facilitation step.

"Though the train will take almost 24 hours between Karachi and Multan but it offers the cheapest possible fare of Rs. 920 per berth for a journey of approximately 1000 kilometers" commented the DS.

