Open Menu

MoFA Activates CMU To Help Tragic Road Accident Victims In Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:36 PM

MoFA activates CMU to help tragic road accident victims in Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) activated its Crisis Management Unit on Wednesday to assist Pakistanis in distress abroad, following the tragic road accident in Yazd, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of Pakistani Zaireen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) activated its Crisis Management Unit on Wednesday to assist Pakistanis in distress abroad, following the tragic road accident in Yazd, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of Pakistani Zaireen.

According to a press release from MoFA, the Crisis Management Unit (CMU) can be contacted at landline number 051-9207887 or via email at [email protected]. For inquiries, the Foreign Affairs Liaison Office in Karachi can be reached through Shakeel Ahmed at cell number 0300-9310095, Syed Shoaib Hussain at 0332-7556633, and Mazher Ali at 0313-8957541.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Iran Road Accident Yazd Shakeel From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan