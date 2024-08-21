MoFA activates CMU to help tragic road accident victims in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) activated its Crisis Management Unit on Wednesday to assist Pakistanis in distress abroad, following the tragic road accident in Yazd, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of Pakistani Zaireen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) activated its Crisis Management Unit on Wednesday to assist Pakistanis in distress abroad, following the tragic road accident in Yazd, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of Pakistani Zaireen.

According to a press release from MoFA, the Crisis Management Unit (CMU) can be contacted at landline number 051-9207887 or via email at [email protected]. For inquiries, the Foreign Affairs Liaison Office in Karachi can be reached through Shakeel Ahmed at cell number 0300-9310095, Syed Shoaib Hussain at 0332-7556633, and Mazher Ali at 0313-8957541.