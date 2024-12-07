Open Menu

MOFA Activates Unit To Facilitate Pakistanis In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM

MOFA activates Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria.

The ministry aslo asked the Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:

*Phone No*: 051-9207887

*Email*: cmu1@mofa.

gov.pk

Meanwhile the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

*Contact details of the Embassy of Pakistan, Damascus*

*Cell/Whatsapp*:

+963 987 127 822

+963 990 138 972

*Email*: [email protected]

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Syria Damascus

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

4 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

4 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

5 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

5 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

6 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

7 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

8 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan