MOFA activates Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria.

The ministry aslo asked the Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:

*Phone No*: 051-9207887

*Email*: cmu1@mofa.

gov.pk

Meanwhile the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

*Contact details of the Embassy of Pakistan, Damascus*

*Cell/Whatsapp*:

+963 987 127 822

+963 990 138 972

*Email*: [email protected]