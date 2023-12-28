Open Menu

MoFA Committed To Promote Pakistan’s Interests At Global Level: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MoFA committed to promote Pakistan’s interests at global level: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s missions abroad would continue to promote the country’s external relations and protect its interests at the global level.

The foreign minister expressed these views in a year-end interaction with the beat reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FM Jilani gave a roundup of the achievements, made by Pakistan in the domain of global foreign policy and highlighted the high-level visits of the leadership that led to the strengthening of ties with key States.

A Fateha was offered for the soul of former foreign secretary Riaz Khokhar who passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, media persons from newspapers and television, foreign correspondents, and officials of the ministry, attended the interaction.

More Stories From Pakistan